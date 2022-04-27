Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  04/27 02:21:07 pm EDT
1888.29 USD   -0.95%
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.82% Lower at $1885.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$15.40; Settles at US$1,888.70 per Ounce
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rebound While Treasuries Decline
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Settles 0.82% Lower at $1885.90 -- Data Talk

04/27/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $15.50 per troy ounce, or 0.82% to $1885.90 today


--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 6.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $58.40 or 3.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1401ET

