Comex Gold Settles 0.82% Lower at $1885.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $15.50 per troy ounce, or 0.82% to $1885.90 today

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 6.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.25%

--Year-to-date it is up $58.40 or 3.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

