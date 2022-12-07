Advanced search
Gold Rises as the Dollar and Bond Yields Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.92% Higher at $1785.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
February Gold Contract Closes Up US$15.60; Settles at US$1,798.00 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.92% Higher at $1785.50 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $16.20 per troy ounce, or 0.92% to $1785.50 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $18.10 or 1.02% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 12.48% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 12.97% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $42.00 or 2.30%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1403ET

