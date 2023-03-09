Comex Gold Settles 0.92% Higher at $1829.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $16.60 per troy ounce, or 0.92% to $1829.30 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of $1998.10 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 12.69% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.76% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.13% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 10.83% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.60 or 0.53%

