Comex Gold Settles 0.93% Higher at $1657.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $15.30 per troy ounce, or 0.93% to $1657.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 18.78% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.23% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is down $170.50 or 9.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1401ET