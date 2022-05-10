Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/10 01:56:29 pm EDT
1845.56 USD   -0.48%
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.93% Lower at $1839.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$17.60; Settles at US$1,841.00 per Ounce
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; Wall Street Choppy as Treasury Yields Retreat Ahead of April Inflation Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Gold Settles 0.93% Lower at $1839.90 -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $17.20 per troy ounce, or 0.93% to $1839.90 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $41.30 or 2.20% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.88% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.31% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.40 or 0.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1402ET

