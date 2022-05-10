Comex Gold Settles 0.93% Lower at $1839.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $17.20 per troy ounce, or 0.93% to $1839.90 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $41.30 or 2.20% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.88% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.31% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.40 or 0.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1402ET