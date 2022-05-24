Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/24 02:09:47 pm EDT
1865.52 USD   +0.62%
02:05pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop amid Falling Equities
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.94% Higher at $1865.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$17.50; Settles at US$1,871.40 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.94% Higher at $1865.10 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $17.30 per troy ounce, or 0.94% to $1865.10 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $49.20 or 2.71% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 13, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 8.58% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.09% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $37.60 or 2.06%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:05pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop amid Falling Equities
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.94% Higher at $1865.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$17.50; Settles at US$1,871.40 per Ounce
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop After Snap's Downbeat ..
MT
12:49pIndia tells utilities to expect less domestic coal in June
RE
11:32aPotash Prices May Suffer from Potential Deal to Allow Shipments From Russian and Belaru..
MT
11:24aCost Pressures to Continue Challenging Gold Producers This Year, Scotiabank Says
MT
11:04aCoal India to open big, new mine this year to fight power crisis
RE
10:30aKarora Resources Rises 4% as Brings Forward Target Completion Date Of Second Decline At..
MT
10:15aI-80 Gold Up 2% as Details Drill Results From South Pacific Zone At Granite Creek Proje..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral