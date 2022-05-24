Comex Gold Settles 0.94% Higher at $1865.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $17.30 per troy ounce, or 0.94% to $1865.10 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $49.20 or 2.71% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 13, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 8.58% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.09% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $37.60 or 2.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

