       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:39 2022-09-01 pm EDT
1695.98 USD   -0.75%
02:07pGold Falls to a Six-Week Low, Nearing US$1,700, as the Dollar Touches a 20-Year High
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.95% Lower at $1696.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$16.90; Settles at US$1,709.30 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.95% Lower at $1696.60 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $16.20 per troy ounce, or 0.95%(rounded) to $1696.60 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.84% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.30% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $130.90 or 7.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1402ET

