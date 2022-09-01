Comex Gold Settles 0.95% Lower at $1696.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $16.20 per troy ounce, or 0.95%(rounded) to $1696.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.84% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.30% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $130.90 or 7.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1402ET