Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $19.40 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $2048.00 today

--Second highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $64.60 or 3.26% over the last three sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 26.16% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 9.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 0.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $228.30 or 12.55%

