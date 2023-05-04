Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $19.40 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $2048.00 today
--Second highest close in history
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up $64.60 or 3.26% over the last three sessions
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Up 26.16% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Rose 9.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 13.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Off 0.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is up $228.30 or 12.55%
