       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:59 2022-08-15 pm EDT
1780.15 USD   -1.05%
Comex Gold Settles 0.96% Lower at $1781.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pShares Up as Ceylon Graphite Reports Granting of Industrial Mining License for M1 Mining Project
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Higher in Choppy Trade
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.96% Lower at $1781.40 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $17.20 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $1781.40 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 12.68% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.82% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 13.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is down $46.10 or 2.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1403ET

