Comex Gold Settles 0.96% Lower at $1781.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $17.20 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $1781.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 12.68% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.82% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 13.17% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is down $46.10 or 2.52%

