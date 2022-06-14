Comex Gold Settles 1.01% Lower at $1809.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $18.50 per troy ounce, or 1.01% to $1809.50 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $62.00 or 3.31% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Off 11.30% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.80% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.80%

--Year-to-date it is down $18.00 or 0.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

