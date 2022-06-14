Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:04 2022-06-14 pm EDT
1811.44 USD   -0.52%
02:07pGold Falls to a Month Low as a High Dollar and Bond Yields Continue to Pressure Prices
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$18.30; Settles at US$1,813.50 per Ounce
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Mixed While 10-Year Yield Hits Decade-High
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.01% Lower at $1809.50 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $18.50 per troy ounce, or 1.01% to $1809.50 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $62.00 or 3.31% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Off 11.30% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.80% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.80%

--Year-to-date it is down $18.00 or 0.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1408ET

All news about GOLD
02:07pGold Falls to a Month Low as a High Dollar and Bond Yields Continue to Pressure Prices
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$18.30; Settles at US$1,813.50 per Ounce
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Mixed While 10-Year Yield H..
MT
12:20pFirefox Gold Seeks C$1 Million from a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
10:51aEni Reportedly Asked by Ivory Coast's Petroleum Ministry to Bring Recent Oil Discovery ..
MT
09:35aGold Falls to a Month Low as a High Dollar and Bond Yields Continue to Pressure Prices
MT
08:56aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Advance After Producer Prices Rise in Line With Expectations
MT
05:42aArdiden's West Hub Initial Digging Results Confirms Gold Potential in Pickle Lake, Cana..
MT
02:32aAustralian Group Calls Out 'Disconnect' in Glencore's Climate Plan, Coal Activities
MT
02:17aAustralia's Lynas gets $120 mln Pentagon contract for U.S. rare earths project
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral