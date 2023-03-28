Comex Gold Settles 1.02% Higher at $1972.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $20.00 per troy ounce, or 1.02% to $1972.40 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.07% from its 52-week high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 21.51% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 3.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 9.04% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 3.86% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $152.70 or 8.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

