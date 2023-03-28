Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:32:24 2023-03-28 pm EDT
1971.44 USD   +0.68%
02:24pComex Gold Settles 1.02% Higher at $1972.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens With Investors Returning to Risk
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Up US$18.90; Settles at US$1,990.40 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.02% Higher at $1972.40 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $20.00 per troy ounce, or 1.02% to $1972.40 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.07% from its 52-week high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 21.51% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 3.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 9.04% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 3.86% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $152.70 or 8.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1423ET

All news about GOLD
02:24pComex Gold Settles 1.02% Higher at $1972.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens With Investors Returning to Risk
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Up US$18.90; Settles at US$1,990.40 per Ounce
MT
12:47pInterest-Rate Risk Return Amid Easing Banking Crisis Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds, US E..
MT
12:25pS&P 500 edges down while bond yields rise with gold
RE
12:22pPacific Imperial Mines Inks Deal to Earn up to 60% stake in Eagle Plains Resources' Bro..
MT
09:40aEKF Diagnostics swings to loss as revenue drops
AN
09:32aGold Edges Up as the Dollar Weakens With Investors Returning to Risk
MT
08:22aRising Yields, Easing Bank Worries Leave Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Narrowly..
MT
07:40aTSX futures edge up tracking oil prices as banking worries wane
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer