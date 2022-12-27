Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:10 2022-12-27 pm EST
1817.34 USD   +0.87%
01:52pComex Gold Settles 1.05% Higher at $1814.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pExchange-Traded Funds Lower, US Equities Mixed Amid China Reopening
MT
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
Comex Gold Settles 1.05% Higher at $1814.80 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $18.90 per troy ounce, or 1.05% to $1814.80 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $27.80 or 1.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.70 or 0.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1351ET

