Comex Gold Settles 1.05% Higher at $1814.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $18.90 per troy ounce, or 1.05% to $1814.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $27.80 or 1.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.70 or 0.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1351ET