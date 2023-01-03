Comex Gold Settles 1.10% Higher at $1839.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $20.00 per troy ounce, or 1.10% to $1839.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $31.80 or 1.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 9.82% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.33% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.32% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $20.00 or 1.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1407ET