Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:10 2023-01-03 pm EST
1838.38 USD   +0.49%
02:08pComex Gold Settles 1.10% Higher at $1839.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Rises to the Highest Since June as Bond Yields Plunge on Hopes the Fed is Ready to End Rate Hikes
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$19.90; Settles at US$1,846.10 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.10% Higher at $1839.70 -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $20.00 per troy ounce, or 1.10% to $1839.70 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $31.80 or 1.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 9.82% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.33% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.32% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $20.00 or 1.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1407ET

All news about GOLD
02:08pComex Gold Settles 1.10% Higher at $1839.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Rises to the Highest Since June as Bond Yields Plunge on Hopes the Fed is Ready to..
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$19.90; Settles at US$1,846.10 per Ounce
MT
01:57pAJN Resources Reports Binding Term Sheet to Buy 75% Indirect Interest in Highly Prospec..
MT
01:36pAJN Resources Reports Binding Term Sheet to Buy 75% Indirect Interest in Highly Prospec..
MT
12:39pExchange-Traded Funds Decline as Nasdaq Composite Slumps 120 Points
MT
11:03aGold rises to near six-month highs while investors await Fed minutes
RE
10:28aGold stocks push TSX to two-week highs
RE
10:09aArtemis Gold Edges Up After Update on Mining Permit, Site Works; National Bank Notes Un..
MT
09:41aTSX starts 2023 higher as gold miners jump
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral