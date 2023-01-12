Advanced search
GOLD
Delayed  -  01:54:02 2023-01-12 pm EST
1898.24 USD   +1.13%
February Gold Contract Closes Up US$19.90; Settles at US$1,898.80 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 1.11% Higher at $1895.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
Dow Rises as Inflation Rate Hits 31-Month Low in December, Pushing Exchange-Traded Funds Higher
MT
Comex Gold Settles 1.11% Higher at $1895.50 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 01:53pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $20.90 per troy ounce, or 1.11% to $1895.50 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $23.90 or 1.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 7.09% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.77% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 4.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.31% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.60% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is up $75.80 or 4.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1352ET

