Comex Gold Settles 1.12% Lower at $1627.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $18.40 per troy ounce, or 1.12% to $1627.30 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 20.23% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.25% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 20.68% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $200.20 or 10.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

