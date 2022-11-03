Comex Gold Settles 1.12% Lower at $1627.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $18.40 per troy ounce, or 1.12% to $1627.30 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Off 20.23% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 0.25% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 9.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 0.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Off 20.68% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is down $200.20 or 10.95%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
