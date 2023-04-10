Comex Gold Settles 1.13% Lower at $1989.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $22.80 per troy ounce, or 1.13% to $1989.10 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $33.10 or 1.64% over the last three sessions

--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 22.53% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 9.97% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 3.04% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $169.40 or 9.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

