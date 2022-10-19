Comex Gold Settles 1.30% Lower at $1627.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $21.50 per troy ounce, or 1.30% to $1627.50 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $29.50 or 1.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 20.22% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.26% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 20.67% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is down $200.00 or 10.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

