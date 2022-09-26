Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  03:04 2022-09-26 pm EDT
1629.59 USD   -0.87%
03:10pBP halts oil production at two platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian
RE
02:08pComex Gold Settles 1.34% Lower at $1623.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pGold Falls as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise to Multi-Year Highs
MT
Comex Gold Settles 1.34% Lower at $1623.30 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $22.00 per troy ounce, or 1.34% to $1623.30 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $47.50 or 2.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 1, 2020

--Off 20.43% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 20.87% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is down $204.20 or 11.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1407ET

