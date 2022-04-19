Comex Gold Settles 1.37% Lower at $1955.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $27.20 per troy ounce, or 1.37% to $1955.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 4.14% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.60% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 10.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.14% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 4.67% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $128.20 or 7.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

