Comex Gold Settles 1.50% Lower at $1952.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery lost $29.70 per troy ounce, or 1.50% to $1952.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $41.40 or 2.08% over the last two sessions

--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 20.27% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 7.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 4.83% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.75%

--Year-to-date it is up $132.70 or 7.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-27-23 1352ET