Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $30.40 per troy ounce, or 1.51% to $2041.30 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Second highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $52.20 or 2.62% over the last three sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 25.75% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 3.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 0.50% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $221.60 or 12.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1354ET