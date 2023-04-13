Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $30.40 per troy ounce, or 1.51% to $2041.30 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Second highest close in history
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up $52.20 or 2.62% over the last three sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Up 25.75% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Rose 3.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 12.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Off 0.50% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%
--Year-to-date it is up $221.60 or 12.18%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-23 1354ET