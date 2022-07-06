Comex Gold Settles 1.53% Lower at $1734.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $26.90 per troy ounce, or 1.53% to $1734.90 today

--Down for seven consecutive sessions

--Down $91.60 or 5.02% over the last seven sessions

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, March 5, 2019 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 3.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 15.43% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $92.60 or 5.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1404ET