       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:22 2022-07-06 pm EDT
1733.63 USD   -2.02%
02:05pGold Falls to a Nine-Month Low as the Dollar Pushes to Fresh 20-Year Highs
MT
02:05pComex Gold Settles 1.53% Lower at $1734.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$27.40; Settles at US$1,736.50 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 1.53% Lower at $1734.90 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $26.90 per troy ounce, or 1.53% to $1734.90 today


--Down for seven consecutive sessions

--Down $91.60 or 5.02% over the last seven sessions

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, March 5, 2019 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 3.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 15.43% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $92.60 or 5.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1404ET

All news about GOLD
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall Ahead Fed Minutes
MT
09:22aGold Edges Higher Even as the Dollar Pushes to Fresh 20-Year Highs and Bond Yields Drop
MT
08:57aRail Vision, Rio Tinto Launch Pilot Program to Test Self-Driving Trains in Australia
MT
08:56aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Marginally Lower After Mortgage Applications Decline
MT
03:05aGreenx Metals Files $881 Million Revised Claim Against Poland
MT
01:58aAruma Resources Expands Gold Prospective Portfolio in Western Australia; Shares Fall 12..
MT
07/05Venezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report
RE
More news
