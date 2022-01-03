Comex Gold Settles 1.54% Lower at $1799.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery lost $28.10 per troy ounce, or 1.54% to $1799.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 7.85% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.25% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.29% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $28.10 or 1.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1359ET