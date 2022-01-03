Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.54% Lower at $1799.40 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery lost $28.10 per troy ounce, or 1.54% to $1799.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 7.85% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.25% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.29% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $28.10 or 1.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1359ET

All news about GOLD
02:05pCommodities Featured in Wien, Zidle 10 Surprises of 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
02:00pComex Gold Settles 1.54% Lower at $1799.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:51pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Start 2022 Sharp..
MT
11:37aCoin Sales Find Multi-Year Highs
DJ
02:51aAlgeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says
RE
01/02Gold steady near 6-week high as Omicron woes counter higher yields
RE
01/02Indonesia miners seek solution as coal export ban rattles sector
RE
01/02Algeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says
RE
2021Canada Stocks Put In Best Annual Performance In a Dozen Years
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral