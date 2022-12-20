Comex Gold Settles 1.58% Higher at $1815.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $28.20 per troy ounce, or 1.58% to $1815.90 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.60 or 0.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1351ET