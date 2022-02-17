Comex Gold Settles 1.63% Higher at $1900.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $30.50 per troy ounce, or 1.63% to $1900.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $45.90 or 2.47% over the last two sessions

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 13.29% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 7.35% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $73.20 or 4.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1400ET