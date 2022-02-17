Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.63% Higher at $1900.70 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $30.50 per troy ounce, or 1.63% to $1900.70 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $45.90 or 2.47% over the last two sessions

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 13.29% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 7.35% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $73.20 or 4.01%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:06pGold Rises to an Eight-Month High, Tops US$1,900, as Russia Tensions Spark Safe-Haven B..
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes up US$30.50; Settles at US$1,902.00 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 1.63% Higher at $1900.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pNutrien takes cautious potash approach as rival copes with Belarus sanctions
RE
12:38pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop With Treasury Yields A..
MT
10:42aPureGold Gains 5.7% as Hires Former Coeur Mining, Impala Canada Executives as COO, Mine..
MT
10:04aTSX flat as tech weakness offsets gains in commodity-linked stocks
RE
09:17aGold Rises to an Eight-Month High as Russia Tensions Spark Safe-Haven Buying
MT
07:35aPureGold Hires Former Coeur Mining, Impala Canada Executives as COO, Mine General Manag..
MT
07:25aTalisker Initiates Engagement, Engineering and Provincial Permit Amendment Process for ..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral