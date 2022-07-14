Comex Gold Settles 1.71% Lower at $1704.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $29.70 per troy ounce, or 1.71% to $1704.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.45% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 16.91% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $123.00 or 6.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-14-22 1410ET