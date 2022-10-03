Comex Gold Settles 1.83% Higher at $1692.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $30.50 per troy ounce, or 1.83% to $1692.90 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up $34.40 or 2.07% over the last two sessions
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.29% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 4.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Off 17.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is down $134.60 or 7.37%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
