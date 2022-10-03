Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:11 2022-10-03 pm EDT
1695.61 USD   +1.89%
02:06pGold Moves Back Above US$1,700 as the Dollar and Bond Yields Fall
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$30.00; Settles at US$1,702.00 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 1.83% Higher at $1692.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.83% Higher at $1692.90 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $30.50 per troy ounce, or 1.83% to $1692.90 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $34.40 or 2.07% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.29% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 17.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $134.60 or 7.37%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:06pGold Moves Back Above US$1,700 as the Dollar and Bond Yields Fall
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$30.00; Settles at US$1,702.00 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 1.83% Higher at $1692.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:07pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Jump, T..
MT
01:03pTriStar Gold Names COO
MT
11:21aEndeavour Mining Loses Near 3% as Operations In Burkina Faso Unaffected By Political Si..
MT
11:18aGold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver soars over 8%
RE
11:09aU.S. Supreme Court spurns coal executive's challenge to mine-explosion conviction
RE
10:38aBurkina Faso miners say work continues despite coup
RE
10:23aTurkey and Libyan government agree preliminary maritime energy deal
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish