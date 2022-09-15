Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:48 2022-09-15 pm EDT
1663.39 USD   -2.01%
02:08pGold Falls to the Lowest Since May 2020 as the Dollar and Yields Climb
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$31.80; Settles at US$1,677.30
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 1.83% Lower at $1665.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 1.83% Lower at $1665.40 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $31.10 per troy ounce, or 1.83% to $1665.40 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $62.70 or 3.63% over the last three sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 8, 2020

--Off 18.37% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 18.82% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.77%

--Year-to-date it is down $162.10 or 8.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1359ET

All news about GOLD
02:08pGold Falls to the Lowest Since May 2020 as the Dollar and Yields Climb
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$31.80; Settles at US$1,677.30
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 1.83% Lower at $1665.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:43pSanu Gold Buys Initial 51% Interest in Gold Exploration Permits in Guinea, West Africa
MT
12:40pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop After Retail Sales, Jobless Cl..
MT
12:25pToronto Stocks Down; Empire Co. Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Profits in 1Q
DJ
11:49aIvanhoe Mines' South Afriacan Unit Secures Final Prepayment Under Platreef Streaming Ag..
MT
11:06aHundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry
RE
10:27aFortuna Silver Says Seguela Construction on Track and on Budget; National Bank Notes Pr..
MT
09:48aNewmont to Delay Investment Decision for Sulfide Project in Peru to 2nd Half 2024
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral