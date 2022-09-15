Comex Gold Settles 1.83% Lower at $1665.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $31.10 per troy ounce, or 1.83% to $1665.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $62.70 or 3.63% over the last three sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 8, 2020

--Off 18.37% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 18.82% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.77%

--Year-to-date it is down $162.10 or 8.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1359ET