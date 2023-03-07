Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
02:15:36 2023-03-07 pm EST
1814.47 USD   -1.72%
02:03pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$34.60; Settles at US$1,820.00 per Ounce
MT
01:56pComex Gold Settles 1.84% Lower at $1813.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:08pDow Sinks as Powell Cues Likelihood of Persisting Higher Rates, Hitting Exchange-Traded Funds
MT
Comex Gold Settles 1.84% Lower at $1813.90 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 01:56pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery lost $34.00 per troy ounce, or 1.84% to $1813.90 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.56% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 0.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 11.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $5.80 or 0.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1355ET

