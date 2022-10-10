Comex Gold Settles 1.95% Lower at $1667.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $33.20 per troy ounce, or 1.95% to $1667.30 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $44.40 or 2.59% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 18.27% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.71% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 18.73% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $160.20 or 8.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1404ET