Comex Gold Settles 1.97% Lower at $1788.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery lost $35.90 per troy ounce, or 1.97% to $1788.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 6.46% from its 52-week high of $1912.30 hit Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 6.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $1824.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $38.80 or 2.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1359ET