Comex Gold Settles 2.07% Higher at $1660.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $33.70 per troy ounce, or 2.07% to $1660.40 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $37.10 or 2.29% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 18.61% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.06% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $167.10 or 9.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1401ET