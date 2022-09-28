Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
02:09pGold Rises For a Second Day as the Dollar and Yields Fall Off Multi-Year Highs
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 2.07% Higher at $1660.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$33.80; Settles at US$1,670.00 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 2.07% Higher at $1660.40 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $33.70 per troy ounce, or 2.07% to $1660.40 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $37.10 or 2.29% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 18.61% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.06% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $167.10 or 9.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1401ET

