Comex Gold Settles 2.08% Lower at $1723.40 -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $36.60 per troy ounce, or 2.08% to $1723.40 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $87.10 or 4.81% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 14.87% from its 52-week high of $2024.40 hit Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 14.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 15.99% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.92%

--Year-to-date it is down $169.70 or 8.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:07pUPDATE : Gold Drops to Five-Month Low but Recovers From Flash Crash Spurred by T..
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 2.08% Lower at $1723.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Down US$36.60; Settles at US$1,726.50 per Ounce
MT
12:40pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed as Slumping Energy,..
MT
12:30pELDORADO GOLD : Sells Tocantinzinho Project in Brazil to G Mining Ventures For U..
MT
12:14pGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
10:07aGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
09:27aGold Drops to Four-Month Low but Recovers From Flash Crash Spurred by Technic..
MT
09:09aBarrick Gold sees little hit from inflation, reaffirms 2021 targets
RE
07:18aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Mixed as Covid-19 Woes, Earnings Remain in Focus; JO..
MT
More news
