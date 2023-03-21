Advanced search
Comex Gold Settles 2.08% Lower at $1938.00 -- Data Talk

03/21/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery lost $41.20 per troy ounce, or 2.08% to $1938.00 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of $1982.90 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 19.39% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $1979.20 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up 7.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 5.53% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $118.30 or 6.50%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1350ET

