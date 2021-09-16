Log in
Comex Gold Settles 2.11% Lower at $1754.60 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $37.80 per troy ounce, or 2.11% to $1754.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $50.10 or 2.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 10.14% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.58% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 9.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.47% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $138.50 or 7.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1402ET

