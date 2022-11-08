Comex Gold Settles 2.12% Higher at $1712.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained $35.60 per troy ounce, or 2.12% to $1712.10 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $84.80 or 5.21% over the last three sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 16.08% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 16.54% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is down $115.40 or 6.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1400ET