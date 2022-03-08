Comex Gold Settles 2.32% Higher at $2040.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $46.20 per troy ounce, or 2.32% to $2040.10 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Second highest close in history

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $119.20 or 6.21% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 21 of the past 26 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 21.15% from its 52-week low of $1683.90 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 18.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 0.56% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $212.60 or 11.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1419ET