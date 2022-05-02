Comex Gold Settles 2.49% Lower at $1861.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $47.50 per troy ounce, or 2.49% to $1861.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Off 8.74% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.15% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.25% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $34.30 or 1.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1405ET