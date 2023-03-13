Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:49:23 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1911.38 USD   +1.79%
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Up US$49.30; Settles at US$1,916.50 per Ounce
MT
01:56pComex Gold Settles 2.67% Higher at $1911.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:03pFalling Probability of Aggressive Fed Policy Move Leaves US Equities Higher, Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed
MT
Comex Gold Settles 2.67% Higher at $1911.70 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $49.70 per troy ounce, or 2.67% to $1911.70 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $99.00 or 5.46% over the last three sessions

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 3.59% from its 52-week high of $1982.90 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 17.77% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.52% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 5.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 6.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $92.00 or 5.06%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1355ET

