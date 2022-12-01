Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:30 2022-12-01 pm EST
1801.35 USD   +1.58%
02:05pGold Rises to the Highest Since August as the Dollar Falls as Powell Signals a More Dovish Pace for Rate Hikes
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 3.16% Higher at $1801.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pREUTERS NEXT-Energy crisis highlights need to broaden renewables' supply chain
RE
Comex Gold Settles 3.16% Higher at $1801.10 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $55.10 per troy ounce, or 3.16% to $1801.10 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 9, 2020

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 11.72% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 12.21% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $26.40 or 1.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1402ET

