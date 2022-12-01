Comex Gold Settles 3.16% Higher at $1801.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $55.10 per troy ounce, or 3.16% to $1801.10 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 9, 2020

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 11.72% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.21% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $26.40 or 1.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-01-22 1402ET