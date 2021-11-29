Comex Gold Settles the Month 0.18% Lower at $1782.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December (new front month) delivery lost $3.20 per troy ounce, or 0.18% to $1782.30 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Off 8.73% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.23% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 0.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.73% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.23% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.12% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $110.80 or 5.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1400ET