Comex Gold Settles the Month 0.21% Lower at $1813.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July (new front month) delivery lost $3.80 per troy ounce, or 0.21% to $1813.70 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.36% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.59% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $13.80 or 0.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

