Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:57 2022-06-29 pm EDT
1816.49 USD   -0.10%
02:04pGold Drops on Dollar Strength
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles the Month 0.21% Lower at $1813.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.70; Settles at US$1,817.50 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles the Month 0.21% Lower at $1813.70 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for July (new front month) delivery lost $3.80 per troy ounce, or 0.21% to $1813.70 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.36% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.59% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $13.80 or 0.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Drops on Dollar Strength
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles the Month 0.21% Lower at $1813.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.70; Settles at US$1,817.50 per Ounce
MT
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Search for Direction While Treasury..
MT
12:38pGlobex Mining Enterprises, Agnico Eagle, Terminate Quebec Joint Venture
MT
09:14aZero Hunger Is Unlikely to Be Achieved by 2030, UN Says -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
09:09aGold Trading Higher on Weak Stocks, Lower Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
08:50aRBC Capital Markets Says Kinross' Shares Reasonably Discounted
MT
08:49aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Mixed After Downward Revision to US Q1 GDP
MT
01:40aHuayou Faces Regulatory Pressure Over Zimbabwe Lithium Mine
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral