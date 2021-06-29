Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles the Month 0.96% Lower at $1762.80 -- Data Talk

06/29/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for July (new front month) delivery lost $17.00 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $1762.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 5.07% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.72% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 7.34%

--Year-to-date it is down $130.30 or 6.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1412ET

All news about GOLD
02:13pComex Gold Settles the Month 0.96% Lower at $1762.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pUPDATE : Gold Settles at a Two-Month Low as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Ends Down US$17.10; Settles at US$1,763.60 per Ounce
MT
01:16pCENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD  : Climbs 21.4% after Reporting Deal to Buy Stake in Gold P..
MT
12:48pCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
RE
12:40pTrillium Gold Mines Says Rivard Property Drilling Shows High-Grade Gold Miner..
MT
12:35pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; Most US Stocks Advance After Consum..
MT
10:47aUPDATE : Dual-Listed Sandstorm Gold Sees Losses in US, Canada Trading as Strikes..
MT
09:34aSANDSTORM GOLD  : Downgraded by RBC to Underperform From Sector Perform, Price T..
MT
09:25aGold Drops to Two-Month Lows as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral