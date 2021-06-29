Comex Gold Settles the Month 0.96% Lower at $1762.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July (new front month) delivery lost $17.00 per troy ounce, or 0.96% to $1762.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 5.07% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 1.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.72% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 7.34%

--Year-to-date it is down $130.30 or 6.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1412ET