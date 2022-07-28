Log in
Comex Gold Settles the Month 1.81% Higher at $1750.30 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August (new front month) delivery gained $31.20 per troy ounce, or 1.81% to $1750.30 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $32.60 or 1.90% over the last two sessions

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 14.21% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.68% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $77.20 or 4.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1404ET

