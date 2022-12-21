Advanced search
Comex Gold Unchanged at $1815.90 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery is Unchanged at $1815.90 per troy ounce today


--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.60 or 0.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1412ET

All news about GOLD
02:09pWorld shares advance but face most monthly losses since 2008
RE
02:04pGold Closes Unchanged Despite Headwinds From a Rising Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Unchanged; Settles at US$1,825.40 per Ounce
MT
12:45pSokoman Minerals Reports Final Till Sampling Results for Fleur de
MT
11:36aXanadu Mines Surges 25% On Investment Deal With Zijin Over Kharmagtai Project
MT
11:34aFury Gold Mines Reports Drill Results From Percival Prospects Near Eau Claire Deposit
MT
09:57aPeru president announces partial Cabinet reshuffle
RE
09:52aEARNINGS SUMMARY: Intuitive Investments asset value down 11%
AN
09:32aIN BRIEF: Capital Metals sees narrowed interim loss as expenses drop
AN
09:19aGold Edges Up Despite Headwinds From a Rising Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
More news
