Comex Gold Unchanged at $1815.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery is Unchanged at $1815.90 per troy ounce today

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 11.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.60 or 0.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1412ET