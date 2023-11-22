Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Ireland and Finland-focused gold exploration and development company - Finds up to 3.1 grammes of gold per tonne at Derryhennet section of Clay Lake gold target in the Longford - Down Massif, which it says is part of a mines royal option in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Chair Richard Conroy says: "The step out drilling programme on the Derryhennet section of the Clay Lake gold target is highly encouraging with additional wide zones of gold mineralisation intersected further indicating the overall gold potential of the Clay Lake gold target".

Current stock price: 15.85 pence, closed down 7.9% on Wednesday

12-month change: up 5.7%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

