Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Critical Metals lists in London as mining IPOs multiply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

Junior mining firm Critical Metals is set to list in London on Tuesday, the latest in a pipeline of mining initial public offerings (IPO) previously delayed by COVID-19.

Critical Metals will list on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 0700 GMT at a price of 5p per share.

Once listed, Critical Metals said it would seek to acquire mines in Africa producing copper, cobalt, tin, tantalum, niobium, vanadium, rare earths, beryllium, cesium, or antimony.

The company aims to find new sources of supply of these resources, many of which are mined or processed mainly in China, CEO Russell Fryer said.

"COVID-19 worked in our favour, because COVID-19 showed how dependent the world is on Chinese supply lines," Fryer said. "We need to rethink our economies."

The IPO is a year late, having been delayed first by political uncertainty in the United Kingdom, and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also the latest in a string of mining IPOs in London, suggesting the market is becoming more attractive for resource companies.

Tirupati Graphite, which mines graphite in Madagascar and processes it to make specialty graphite and graphene in India, also announced its intention to list in London and is targeting an end-October IPO.

Tirupati aims to tap growing demand for graphite, which is used in energy storage, industrial materials and lithium-ion batteries for electric cars.

Tirupati CEO Shishir Kumar Poddar said most of the world's graphite is produced in China, but he sees Africa becoming a key graphite-producing region.

($1 = 0.7748 pounds)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:19aCritical Metals lists in London as mining IPOs multiply
RE
02:16aAsian markets hunker down ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
01:53aAsian markets hunker down ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
01:27aGold steadies as dollar tepid ahead of Trump-Biden debate
RE
09/28'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat
RE
09/28Materials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/28Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 4th Up..
DJ
09/28Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 3rd Up..
DJ
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cli..
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group