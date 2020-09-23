Log in
GOLD

GOLD
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/23
1869.75 USD   -1.80%
04:15pDollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
RE
03:51pPolyus Buys Remaining 22% of SL Gold for $128.2 Million
DJ
03:48pTSX falls on virus worries, downbeat U.S. economic data
RE
Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low

09/23/2020 | 11:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant in Vienna

Gold extended losses to its lowest since mid-August on Wednesday as the dollar advanced, with investors awaiting further response from major central banks as economic uncertainty looms.

Spot gold dipped 1.5% to $1,870.11 per ounce by 10:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), having hit its lowest since Aug. 12 at $1,865.03. U.S. gold futures declined 1.8% to $1,873.20

per ounce.

"Gold is currently taking its cue from the dollar ... and the dollar strength continues to weigh on gold," said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.

"We could see a retest of the lows from early August, the next technical support level thereafter is around $1,840 per ounce, however prices are closing in on oversold territory."

The dollar index hit an eight-week high, dimming the appeal of bullion to holders of other currencies.

Gold prices declined, despite U.S. stocks retreating after data showed U.S. business activity nudged down in September.

"Long-term uncertainties are still looming and no investor would lose the opportunity of adding gold to their portfolio when prices are low," Phillip Streible, a senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago said.

"Investors are waiting and watching what the major central banks will do next. At this moment most of the monetary and fiscal policies available have already been implemented."

Policymakers "are not even going to begin thinking" about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2%, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said monetary policy will need to remain accommodative for the next several years and more fiscal stimulus is needed to support the economy.

Non-yielding gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency weakening.

In other metals, silver slid 4.5% to $23.31, having hit a nearly two-month low of $22.99 earlier in the session.

Platinum shed 1.3% to $855.35 per ounce, earlier touching its lowest since July 21 at $845.50, and palladium rose 1% to $2,242.72.

By Arundhati Sarkar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.16831 Delayed Quote.4.91%
GOLD -1.80% 1869.35 Delayed Quote.26.37%
PALLADIUM 2.49% 2275.949 Delayed Quote.17.99%
SILVER -5.01% 23.184 Delayed Quote.40.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 3.02% 354.3 Delayed Quote.-51.68%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.85% 2.34 End-of-day quote.-42.65%
