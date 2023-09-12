ENI'S GAS EXPORTS FROM ALGERIA TO ITALY PLANNED AT 15 BCM THIS YEAR DEPENDING ON DEMAND, ENI'S NATURAL RESOURCES COO SAYS
Eni's Gas Exports From Algeria To Italy Planned At 15 Bcm This Y…
Today at 08:34 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed - 08:25:24 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1909.68 USD
|-0.62%
|-1.43%
|+4.73%
|02:35pm
|Looming Inflation Report Drags Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Premarket Tuesday
|MT
|02:34pm
|EGYPT'S ZOHR FIELD IS PERFORMING IN LINE WITH GROUP'S PLANS, ENI…
|RE
ENI'S GAS EXPORTS FROM ALGERIA TO ITALY PLANNED AT 15 BCM THIS YEAR DEPENDING ON DEMAND, ENI'S NATURAL RESOURCES COO SAYS
|Looming Inflation Report Drags Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Premarket Tuesday
|MT
|EGYPT'S ZOHR FIELD IS PERFORMING IN LINE WITH GROUP'S PLANS, ENI…
|RE
|ENI'S GAS EXPORTS FROM ALGERIA TO ITALY PLANNED AT 15 BCM THIS Y…
|RE
|Great Southern Copper stream sediment survey defines multiple targets
|AN
|TSX futures flat amid US data caution; metal prices slip
|RE
|Kefi Gold and Copper Wins Ethiopian Environmental Approval for Tulu Kapi; Shares Surge 9%
|MT
|Gold ticks down as US inflation data eyed for Fed rate cues
|RE
|Alto Metals Secures Mining Lease for Lords Corridor Area at Sandstone Project
|MT
|Kefi Gold & Copper notes Ethiopia directive on Talu Kapi gold project
|AN
|Near UN in Geneva, giant fresco advocates for world without weapons
|RE
|Viking Mines Hits Vanadium at Canegrass Project
|MT
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Investors Brace for U.S. Data
|DJ
|Gold listless as investors await US CPI data for Fed policy guidance
|RE
|Gold flat as investors look to US inflation data for Fed clues
|RE
|Colombia mulls making Ecopetrol mandatory partner in offshore wind farms
|RE
|TSX Recoups Near 110 Pts After Last Week's Trashing; Buoyed By Blackberry and Cannabis Stocks
|MT
|Wall Street gains, dollar eases ahead of CPI report
|RE
|Gold Rises for a Second Day as the Dollar Moves Lower
|MT
|Treasury Yields Advance While US Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds Rise
|MT
|Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Monday; Neste Led Increases
|DJ
|Saganoseki copper plant operating normally, despite market talk-JX Metals
|RE
|Healthcare, miners boost TSX on China optimism
|RE
|Gold ekes out gains on soft dollar as US inflation test looms
|RE
|Colombia mulls making Ecopetrol mandatory partner in offshore wind farms
|RE
|Wall Street gains, dollar eases as CPI report looms
|RE