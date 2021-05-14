Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/14 07:04:21 am
1835.36 USD   +0.57%
06:44aNY Crude Up 1% at US$64.45
MT
05:49aGold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Global equity funds receive biggest money inflow in four weeks - Lipper

05/14/2021 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A nearly empty trading floor is seen as preparations are made for the return to trading at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Global investors continued to buy equity funds in the week ended May 12, driven by hopes of an economic rebound and expectations of faster vaccine rollouts to curb the pandemic.

According to Refinitiv data, global equity funds received $15.1 billion worth of inflows, the biggest in four weeks.

However, the inflows mainly involved cyclical stocks, while growth funds, which invest in fast-expanding sectors such as tech, faced outflows on concerns over rising inflation levels. (Graphic: Fund flows into global equities bonds and money markets, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xegpbdlxypq/Fund%20flows%20into%20global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20markets.jpg)

Financials and mining sector funds received $1.3 billion each, while tech sector funds faced outflows worth $1.2 billion in the week, the data showed.

Growth stocks are hit the most when there are increased expectations of higher inflation and interest rates, as they lower the present value of future cash flows, making the stocks less attractive.

Data showing the U.S. consumer price index jumping to 0.8%, outpacing a forecast of 0.2%, stirred worries about higher inflation levels. It prompted fears that the Federal Reserve could tighten its policy rates sooner than it currently expects.

Global inflation-protection bond funds obtained $1.9 billion, the highest in four months.

Overall, global bond funds received an inflow of $11.2 billion. Japan and Indian bonds witnessed outflows in the week, due to jitters about a surge in coronavirus cases. (Graphic: Global fund flows into equity sectors,

)

Among commodities, gold and precious metal funds received $305 million, the biggest inflows in 14 weeks, as gold prices surged to a near three-month high this week. (Graphic: Global bond funds flows in the week ended May 12, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkplojyavb/Global%20bond%20funds%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20May%2012.jpg)

An analysis of 23,761 emerging-market funds showed bond funds received $1.06 billion in inflows, the biggest in five weeks, while equity funds had inflows worth a net $429 million. (Graphic: Fund flows into EM equities and bonds,

)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GOLD
06:44aNY Crude Up 1% at US$64.45
MT
05:49aGold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:05aGold edges up as weaker dollar counters rate jitters
RE
01:29aCoal industry sees relevance in tech embraced by Paris climate agreement
RE
01:00aPRESS RELEASE  : Addex Convenes Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
12:23aGold edges up as weaker dollar counters rate jitters
RE
05/13Juno Minerals Lists on Australian Bourse Following $3 Million IPO
MT
05/13COBALT, CONGO AND A MASS ARTISANAL M : Andy Home
RE
05/13ANALYSIS : Elon Musk wants a greener bitcoin. Has he got a plan or a pipedream?
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral